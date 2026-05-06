Industrial Growth Canvas is Ready, Time to Add Colours: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Entrepreneur who Achieves Best Results with Limited Time and Resources is Truly Successful PM Shri Modi Ensured Direct Transfer of Benefits into Every Citizen’s Account Industrial Infrastructure Being Developed with Vision for Global Supply Leadership Rajya Vyapari Kalyan Board to be Formed at District Level as Well Laws Hindering Industrial Development Have Been Abolished Investor Summit to be Held in Nimar Region Sukhpuri in Burhanpur to be Developed as Industrial Belt Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Interacts with Industrialists in Burhanpur