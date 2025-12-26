Industrialisation: Mohan Yadav is a True Follower of Modi Ji — Says Amit Shah

<p>When such words come from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they carry special significance. He said that in terms of industrialisation in India, the kind of remarkable and historic work from which the rest of the country has learned was done either by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, or is now being carried forward by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.<br><br><strong>Structured Industrial Conclaves Were Initiated by Modi Ji</strong><br>Addressing the Abhyuday: Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit’ in Gwalior, Amit Shah described cluster-based investment as an innovative idea for the entire country. He said that the concept of structured industrial conclaves was first introduced by Narendra Modi in Gujarat. Under the banner of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’, a scientific and well-organised model of industrial summits was launched, where large-scale industrial conclaves were held in the state capital, resulting in massive investments flowing into the state.<br>Regional Investment Conclaves Initiated by Mohan Ji<br>“I would like to congratulate Mohan Yadav Ji for launching a new and visionary initiative of ‘Regional Investment Conclaves’ aimed at ensuring balanced development of the state,” Shah said. He added that the series of conclaves being organised across different regions of Madhya Pradesh, along with foundation-laying ceremonies for investments, will prove extremely beneficial for the state’s balanced development in the years to come.<br>He noted that the current investment of ₹2 lakh crore may appear modest at first glance, but for any single region, it is a very significant achievement. For the people of that region, such investment is of immense importance. Without balanced regional development, a state cannot truly progress, as every region holds immense potential.<br>For instance, in regions such as Malwa, Gwalior and Chambal, cotton has traditionally been a major crop for farmers, yet they often failed to receive fair prices. With the establishment of PM MITRA Parks, investment has increased in these traditional sectors, making cotton once again a profitable crop for farmers.<br>Madhya Pradesh’s Geographical Advantage<br>Amit Shah highlighted that Madhya Pradesh’s greatest strength lies in its geographical location. From here, supplies can be transported to nearly half of the country at very low transportation costs. However, he said, full utilisation of this geographical advantage is possible only when symmetric industrial development takes place across the state. Industries must be established in southern districts, in districts connected to Delhi such as Gwalior, and in western regions like Dhar and Jhabua. Only then can Madhya Pradesh truly capitalise on its geographical advantage.<br>“With this very vision, Mohan Yadav Ji has organised this event,” Shah said. “I wholeheartedly congratulate him for laying a strong foundation for the all-round development of Madhya Pradesh through his regional investment summits.”</p>