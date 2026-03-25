<p>Under the capable leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has introduced an innovative initiative of holding Cabinet meetings at various regions, heritage sites, and locations associated with eminent personalities. As a result, policy decisions related to development and public welfare are now being taken not only at the Secretariat in Bhopal but also in remote areas of the state. </p><p>During the past two and a quarter years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, Cabinet meetings have been organised at several locations across the state, apart from the capital Bhopal. This innovation has been widely appreciated by the people. Along with Bhopal, Cabinet meetings have been held in Jabalpur, Damoh, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Chhatarpur and Barwani districts, where several important decisions related to public welfare have been taken. </p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has also decided that, along with the regular Cabinet, Agriculture Cabinet meetings will be organised in different regional locations of the state. A Simhastha Cabinet meeting is also proposed in Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal. </p><p><strong>Initiative Began from Jabalpur and Singrampur</strong></p><p>After assuming office as Chief Minister, Dr. Yadav initiated efforts to acquaint citizens with the lives and contributions of great personalities whose legacy should be known to the people of the state. From the freedom struggle to the development of the state, the lives and works of such eminent personalities are being highlighted to inspire the younger generation. As part of this effort, along with organising commemorative events in memory of these personalities, Cabinet meetings have also been held at locations outside Bhopal. The initiative began with the Cabinet meeting held in Jabalpur. </p><p><strong>Cabinet Meetings Held at Heritage and Historic Locations</strong></p><p>Special attention has been given to places associated with the legacy of Rani Durgavati and Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar while selecting venues for Cabinet meetings. Locations connected with the regions of governance and services of such great personalities have been chosen for these meetings. </p><p>These include Singrampur in Damoh district, Maheshwar in Khargone district, Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, and Rajwada in Indore. Recently, a Cabinet meeting was also held at Bhilat Baba Devsthal in Nagalwadi, Barwani district, an important centre of tribal culture. This meeting also served as the first Agriculture Cabinet meeting of the year. </p><p>This initiative has also facilitated better coordination and interaction between public representatives and senior officials from different regions of the state. Earlier, most major public welfare decisions were taken in the capital, but with this innovation, important decisions for public welfare are now being taken even from a small tribal village like Nagalwadi. </p><p><strong>Major Decisions Taken in Cabinet Meetings Held at Various Locations</strong></p><p><strong>January 3, 2024 – Jabalpur</strong></p><p>The Cabinet meeting held at Shakti Bhavan, Jabalpur, decided to institute awards in honour of Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi and Rani Durgavati for women social workers who succeed despite adverse circumstances. It was also decided to include inspirational lessons about these personalities in school and college curricula. Under the Rani Durgavati Shree Anna Promotion Scheme, farmers producing millets such as kodo-kutki, ragi, jowar, and bajra will receive ₹10 per kilogram as an incentive. The rate for tendu leaf collectors was increased by ₹1,000 per sack, raising it to ₹4,000 per sack. A 50 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax during the Gwalior Trade Fair was also approved.</p><p>Irrigation projects worth ₹32,000 crore were sanctioned to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in the state.</p><p><strong>October 5, 2024 – Singrampur (Damoh)</strong></p><p>A Cabinet meeting was held in Singrampur in honour of Rani Durgavati. Additional assistance of ₹3,900 per hectare was approved under the Rani Durgavati Shree Anna Promotion Scheme. Approval was also given to develop a Rani Durgavati Memorial and Garden at Madan Mahal Hill in Jabalpur at a cost of ₹100 crore.</p><p><strong>January 24, 2025 – Maheshwar (Khargone)</strong></p><p>The Cabinet meeting was held in Maheshwar, the city associated with Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Approval was given to prohibit liquor in 19 urban and rural areas, including Ujjain, Maheshwar, Maihar, Orchha, and Amarkantak. Solar agricultural pumps were included under the Prime Minister Krishak Mitra Surya Scheme. The Cabinet also approved the Madhya Pradesh Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality Policy–2025. Approval was granted for the construction of a railway overbridge from Bawadiyakala Square to Aashima Mall in Bhopal. A total of 424 new posts were sanctioned for district hospitals in the newly created districts of Mauganj, Maihar, and Pandhurna.</p><p><strong>May 20, 2025 – Rajwada (Indore)</strong></p><p>On the 300th birth anniversary year of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a Cabinet meeting was held at Rajwada, Indore. Development and construction works worth ₹3,867 crore were approved.</p><p>The Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Training Programme was approved to connect youth with employment opportunities. The Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Area Planning and Development Act–2025 was approved. Approval was given for working women’s hostels in four industrial areas—Ujjain, Pithampur, Malanpur-Ghirongi and Mandideep. Revised approval of over ₹2,195 crore was granted for the construction of the Acharya Shankar Museum “Advaita Lok” under the Ekatma Dham project in Omkareshwar. Administrative approval of over ₹1,095 crore was granted for the upgradation of Maharaja Yashwant Rao Hospital in Indore and Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa.</p><p><strong>June 3, 2025 – Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram)</strong></p><p>A Cabinet meeting dedicated to the bravery of Raja Bhabhoot Singh was held at Raj Bhavan, Pachmarhi. Approval was granted for the establishment of an AgriTech Hub / Innovation Hub for Agriculture. The Pawarkheda Composite Logistic Hub Project in Narmadapuram district was approved for transfer to DP World Multimodal Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Reorganisation of revenue offices and amendments to three labour laws for simplification were also approved.</p><p><strong>December 9, 2025 – Khajuraho (Chhatarpur)</strong></p><p>A Cabinet meeting was held at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho. Administrative approval of ₹2,059 crore was given for the construction of the 76-km Sagar–Damoh four-lane road. Approval was given for 990 regular and 615 outsourced posts for medical colleges in Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Budhni. In-principle approval was granted to develop Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi, as a habitat for cheetahs. Approval was also given for a ₹165 crore irrigation project in Tendukheda (Damoh) and ₹397.54 crore for modernisation of fire services. A decision was taken to send 600 youth from the Other Backward Classes to Japan and Germany for employment opportunities within two years.</p><p><strong>March 2, 2026 – Nagalwadi (Barwani)</strong></p><p>A Cabinet meeting was held at Bhilat Baba Devsthal in Nagalwadi, Barwani district. Schemes worth ₹25,678 crore for farmers’ welfare were approved. Administrative approval of ₹2,067.97 crore was granted for two irrigation projects in Barwani district. Approval was given to the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Fisheries Industry Policy–2026. Several major allocations were also approved for animal health care, fisheries development, horticulture, food processing, and cooperative banking support, interest subsidy on short-term agricultural loans, livestock development, and dairy sector schemes.</p><p>This innovative initiative of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has brought governance closer to the people and strengthened the connection between the state government and different regions of Madhya Pradesh while honouring the legacy of great personalities and heritage sites.</p>