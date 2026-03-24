Introducing Citizens to Glorious Legacy of Indian Army and Inspiring Youth to Join the Forces is Essential: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Prime Minister Shri Modi Decentralises National Events to Encourage Nationwide Public Participation in the Indian Army Grand ‘Army Day’ Parade in Bhopal on 15 January 2027 to Mirror ‘Republic Day’ Parade in New Delhi Military Exhibition, Combat Demonstrations and ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ to be Organised Alongside Parade Events to be Organised on Lines of Events held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi State Government to Extend Full Support to Indian Army Events to be held at Shaurya Smarak, Atal Path, Upper Lake, Jamboree Ground and Major Roads of BHEL Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Recieves Chief of Army Staff General Dwivedi on Courtsey Visit Meeting of Senior Army and State Government Officials Held at Chief Minister’s Residence