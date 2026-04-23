Jal Ganga Samvardhan - Abhiyan Tribal District Dindori Ranks First in Country in Rainwater Conservation

<p>Madhya Pradesh has achieved a remarkable milestone in Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan of the Central Government. In the ranking released by the Jal Shakti Ministry on April 22, Dindori district of the state is ranked first in country and Khandwa district is ranked second. In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for rainwater conservation, the state government is working in mission mode. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, “Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan” is being conducted from March 19 to June 30, 2026. The objective of the campaign is to maximise rainwater harvesting and revive traditional water sources.</p><p>Under the campaign, extensive work is being carried out in urban and rural areas of the state. Structures such as farm ponds, well recharge pits, Amrit Sarovar, borewell recharge systems, recharge shafts and rooftop rainwater harvesting systems are being constructed. Along with this, water bodies and pits are being restored and rejuvenated.</p><p><strong>More Than 1.23 Lakh Water Structures in Dindori</strong></p><p>State level nodal officer of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan and Commissioner Shri Avi Prasad stated that the work being done in the state is being regularly monitored by the Central Government through a dashboard. In the ranking of April 22, more than 1. 23 lakh water conservation structures have been constructed in Dindori district, the highest in country. In Khandwa district, more than 87 thousand structures have been constructed.</p><p><strong>More Than 3.97 Lakh Water Structures Constructed in State</strong></p><p>So far, more than 3. 97 lakh water structures have been constructed in the state. Madhya Pradesh has made a significant contribution in this effort of rainwater conservation.</p><p><strong>PM's Message: “Collect Rainwater Wherever it Falls, Whenever it Falls”</strong></p><p>To give the form of a mass movement to water conservation, “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan” is being conducted by the Government of India. This initiative has been started under “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” from September 6, 2024. This campaign is based on the holistic water management vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.</p><p><strong>Water Conservation Strengthened through Public Participation</strong></p><p>The main objective of the campaign is to promote rainwater harvesting, strengthen groundwater recharge and ensure public participation in water conservation. For this, low cost scientific techniques are being used.</p><p>Under the campaign, works such as borewell recharge systems, recharge shafts, rooftop rainwater harvesting, restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies and pits are being carried out. Through “Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan” operated by the state government, these works are being accelerated.</p><p>Under this initiative, various institutions, organisations and citizens are being encouraged to actively participate in water conservation activities. Along with this, a wide awareness and education campaign is being run for water conservation and its efficient use.</p><p>Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan is an effective and long-term initiative to address challenges such as water crisis. It is paving the way for ensuring water security through community participation.</p>