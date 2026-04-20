Janapav to Gain National Recognition through Bhagwan Parshuram and Shri Krishna Lok : Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Birthplace of Bhagwan Parshuram to be developed in a grand and divine manner Development works worth ₹17.41 crore to be undertaken Sites associated with Shri Krishna in state to be developed as grand pilgrimage centers under “Shri Krishna Pathay” Gambhir and Ajanar rivers in the Janapav pilgrimage area to be revived