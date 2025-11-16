Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is like Diwali and Holi for us: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

It is honour to unveil statues of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and martyr Chhitu Kirad - symbols of self-respect Dignity of Tribal Identity, Heritage restored Under PM Shri Modis leadership Describes Aalirajpur as land of tribal culture and self-respect Announces 156 development projects worth ₹200 crore for Aalirajpur Participates in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations at Aalirajpur