Katni – A Leading District Contributing to Indias Economy : CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Katni to Become “Kanakpuri”<br>Investment of ₹56,000 Crore in Mining Sector<br>CM Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stones for Development Projects Worth ₹233 Crore in Katni District<br>Inauguration of Sandipani Schools and Development Works from Barwara</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, development is taking place all around Madhya Pradesh. In today’s changing times, the respect for Shri Modi at global forum is a matter of pride for every Indian. The country is rapidly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. On his 75th birthday, the Prime Minister laid the foundation of the PM MITRA Park in the tribal region of Dhar, gifting Madhya Pradesh an extraordinary project. This will directly benefit around 6 lakh cotton-producing farmers and create over 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.</p><p>In the same spirit, Katni is receiving development projects worth over ₹233 crore. CM Dr. Yadav said that PM Modi has dedicated every single day of his life in service of the people. To mark his birthday, a "Seva Pakhwada" is being observed nationwide until October 2. He appealed to mothers and sisters to take time for themselves and participate in health camps where expensive tests, medicines, and treatment will be provided free of cost.</p><p>CM Dr. Yadav was speaking on Thursday during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects in Barwara, Katni. He emphasized that the state government is making every effort to promote industrialization. Recently, through the Mining Conclave, investments worth ₹56,000 crore have come into Katni district. This has opened up opportunities for business and trade, which will transform the lives of the poor, youth, and farmers. Katni has abundant reserves of coal, limestone, and critical minerals — and now, gold is also expected to be found here. Katni will become "Kanakpuri" and make significant contributions to both the state and national economy. The CM added that Panna already produces diamonds, and this entire region is poised to write a new chapter of development.</p><p>Dr. Yadav also announced that the state government has approved the construction of four new medical colleges under the PPP model — one of which will be in Katni. The district will soon receive this much-awaited facility.</p><p>The Chief Minister highlighted that a person from a poor family has become the Prime Minister of India, and PM Modi understands the agony of the underprivileged very well. PM Shri Modi has ensured ration supplies to 85 crore needy citizens across the country since the COVID period. He has built pucca houses, provided LPG connections, and constructed toilets for the poor — a testament to the government’s dedication to the welfare of the poor and women.</p><p><strong>Inauguration of Two Sandipani Schools in Katni</strong></p><p>CM Dr. Yadav inaugurated two Sandipani schools in Katni and wished the students a bright future. He said that the infrastructure and facilities in Sandipani schools are so excellent that even private school operators are left stunned. No other state in the country has schools as good as those built under this initiative in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, it was hard to even imagine basic facilities in schools, but now in Barwara, schools have been built on par with those in Delhi and Mumbai. He encouraged students to emulate the legendary friendship between Lord Krishna and Sudama that began in the Sandipani Ashram.</p><p><strong>Approval for Local Projects</strong></p><p>Responding to regional demands, the CM approved the repair and deepening of the Datla and Sagona reservoir canals, the elevation of the Garra Ghat Bridge over the Belkund River, and the lift irrigation project on the Kharhata Mahanadi River. He encouraged the people of Katni to progress through their skills and capabilities and contribute to the state’s economy.</p><p>Dr. Yadav urged citizens to support small shopkeepers and local businesses. To make India self-reliant and strong, he emphasized the need to promote indigenous products — especially during festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali — so that money stays within the country. He said India must now become the best country in the world. He also stated that women are like the forms of Goddess Durga, and announced that after Diwali, the government will provide ₹1,500 monthly to Ladli Behna beneficiaries, gradually increasing it to ₹3,000. The state government is also providing scooters to top-performing students and laptops to those scoring above 75% in board exams.</p><p>School Education and In-Charge Minister Mr. Uday Pratap Singh said that today Barwara has received the gift of a Sandipani school for the golden future of children. He also noted that the mining conclave held in Katni has created many employment opportunities for the youth. MP Mrs. Himadri Singh and MLA Mr. Devendra Bahadur Singh also addressed the gathering. Other dignitaries included MLAs Mr. Sanjay Pathak, Mr. Sandeep Jaywal, Mr. Dhirendra Singh, Mayor Mrs. Preeti Suri, District Panchayat President Mrs. Sunita Mehra, and a large number of students.</p><p><strong>Plantation under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign</strong></p><p>At the outset, CM Dr. Yadav planted saplings such as Rudraksha, Saptaparni, Shami, Amla, and Molshree under the "One Tree in Mother’s Name" campaign. He also visited an exhibition showcasing beneficiary-focused schemes implemented by various departments, including State Livelihood Mission, Urban Administration, Women and Child Development, Public Health, Panchayat and Rural Development, Social Justice, Industry, Food and Drug Administration, Tribal Affairs, and School Education.Chief Minister distributed benefits to eligible benefiches of different schemes.</p>