Katni to Emerge as Mining Capital: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Katni district is emerging as one of the country’s significant mineral and industrial hubs. Rich in valuable minerals such as limestone, bauxite, iron ore, marble and laterite, Katni is now set to mine vast reserves of dolomite along with gold ore.</p><p>More than 50 hectares comprising three major dolomite blocks in the Badera and Bacharbada areas of Katni have been reserved in favour of the Mining Corporation. This decision is expected to accelerate the expansion of mineral-based industries in the district and create extensive employment opportunities for local youth.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Katni is rapidly developing as a “Mining Capital.” He stated that Katni will no longer remain limited to being known as the “Lime City,” but will emerge as a national model for mineral-based industrial development, investment, employment and modern mining management. He added that the state government is committed to taking Madhya Pradesh’s economy to new heights through the scientific, transparent and public-oriented utilisation of mineral resources.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has also accorded special importance to the vision of developing Katni as ‘Kanakpuri’ (the City of Gold). He said that the land of Katni is not merely a repository of mineral wealth, but is becoming a new foundation for Madhya Pradesh’s industrial progress and economic strength.</p><p>In Imliya village of Sleemanabad tehsil in Katni district, locally known as ‘Sunahi’, gold ore reserves of more than 3.35 lakh tonnes are estimated. This discovery has come after nearly 50 years of geological surveys and scientific exploration. Initial geological surveys conducted in 1974 had indicated the possibility of gold reserves in the region, which have now been finalised during 2025-26.</p><p><strong>Deposits of Copper, Zinc, Lead and Silver, along with Gold</strong></p><p>Apart from gold, deposits of copper, lead, zinc and silver have also been found in the Imliya region. Experts believe that this discovery will establish Katni as one of the country’s major multi-mineral regions. These mineral resources are expected to play a significant role in strengthening the state’s industrial and economic capacity.</p><p><strong>Mining Agreement Signed for 50 Years</strong></p><p>For the development of the gold ore area, Mumbai-based Prospect Resource Mineral Private Limited has secured a 50-year mining lease through a bid exceeding ₹121 crore. Mining activities will be carried out across approximately 6.5 hectares of land. The project is expected to attract large-scale investment, industrial activity and employment opportunities in the region. The state government’s objective is not limited to mineral extraction alone, but also extends to establishing mineral-based industries, promoting value addition and generating employment opportunities at the local level.</p><p><strong>Mining Conclave 2.0 Attracted Global Investment</strong></p><p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, “Mining Conclave 2.0” organised in August 2025 gave Katni a new identity on the national and international investment map. The conclave received investment proposals worth more than ₹56,414 crore. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav held one-to-one discussions with leading industrial groups and investors, highlighting Katni’s mineral potential and industrial prospects in detail. Eight major companies expressed interest in investing during the conclave.</p><p>These investment proposals are expected to lead to large-scale industrial expansion in sectors such as cement, mineral processing, energy, metal processing and construction, creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.</p>.<p><strong>Revenue Growth Through Innovation and Good Governance</strong></p><p>Owing to the proactive efforts of the Katni district administration, technology-based monitoring and improved mining management, the district’s mineral revenue has witnessed remarkable growth. Earlier, the district’s average annual mineral revenue was around ₹100 crore, which has now increased to more than ₹160 crore. With the commencement of new mines and industrial units, revenue is expected to rise further in the coming years. The state government’s objective is not only to increase revenue but also to ensure comprehensive regional development through mineral resources.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that alongside industrial investment, infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water supply, transport and other essential facilities is also being rapidly expanded.</p><p><strong>Effective Control Over Illegal Mining Through Technology</strong></p><p>The state government has increased the use of modern technology to establish a transparent and well-organised mining system in Katni. The documents of vehicles transporting minerals are being verified online through the e-check gate established on Barwara Road. Through the Mining Surveillance System, effective control has been established over illegal excavation and unauthorised transportation of minerals. The administration is also resolving pending cases within stipulated timelines to encourage lawful mining activities. A new work culture is being developed in the mining sector through transparency, technology and good governance.</p><p><strong>Employment and Regional Development to Gain New Momentum</strong></p><p>The expansion of mineral-based industries in Katni is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities for local youth, tribal communities and labourers. The government is making efforts to ensure that the benefits of industrial development directly reach local citizens and provide new momentum to the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’.</p><p>Today, Katni is emerging as a symbol of the state’s industrial strength, natural wealth and development-oriented vision. With the concepts of ‘City of Gold’ and ‘Mining Capital’, Katni is poised to establish itself not only as a leading mineral and industrial centre of Madhya Pradesh, but also of the entire country in the coming years.</p>