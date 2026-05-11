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Katni to Emerge as Mining Capital: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Dolomite Reserve Blocks Allocated in Katni’s Barwara Alongside Gold Deposits Katni to Become a National Model for Employment and Modern Mining Management
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:10 IST

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