Ken–Betwa Link Project To Positively Change Development Scenario in Bundelkhand: CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>CM Announces Approval of Launch River Project; Civil Hospital to Be Built in Shahgarh; Stadium to Be Built in Banda<br>Up to ₹10 lakh Grant for Promoting Milk Production and Opening Gaushalas<br>Vrindavan Villages and Gita Bhavans in Every Janpad Panchayat<br>CM Inaugurates Sandipani School Building in Banda<br>Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stones for 16 Development Works Worth Over ₹50 Crore</strong></p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the Ken–Betwa Link Project will provide water to every field in Bundelkhand, bringing prosperity to the region. He urged farmers to enrich their farms and not sell their agricultural land under any circumstances. The project will prove highly beneficial for agriculture in the coming time. The Chief Minister said that the prosperity of farmers is a top priority of the government. Along with agriculture, animal husbandry is also being promoted in Madhya Pradesh. To encourage milk production, the state government is providing grants for opening gaushalas. Efforts will be made to make Madhya Pradesh number one state in milk production.</p><p>To increase milk production, the State Government is providing a grant of up to ₹10 lakh out of ₹40 lakh to open gaushalas with 25 cows. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Sandipani School building at Banda headquarters in Sagar district on Sunday.</p><p>The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 16 development works worth ₹50.65 crore. He also announced the approval of Launch River Project in Sagar district. He announced the construction of a civil hospital in Shahgarh, a fully equipped stadium in Banda, a civil hospital, a postmortem house in Banda, and the construction of buildings for school facilities in Rakhsi, Chakeri, and Vineyaka.</p>.<p>Dr. Yadav said that every effort is being made to make Madhya Pradesh number one state in the country. The university established by philanthropist Dr. Harisingh Gour has been made a Central University. In the interest of students, the Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi University has been established to provide new facilities. He stated that soon Bundelkhand will surpass Punjab and Haryana in the field of agriculture. Sagar division will see complete change in development scenario.</p><p>Dr. Yadav said that the newly constructed fully equipped Sandipani School building has been inaugurated today in Banda at a cost of about ₹31 crore. The school is equipped with all necessary facilities, and students in the region will benefit directly from it. He said that the Sandipani School building in Banda is wonderful and fully equipped. The Sandipani School Project is an ambitious initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, launched in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide quality education to students from economically weaker backgrounds.</p><p>The Chief Minister stated that quality and employment-oriented education is the foundation of a strong nation. With better education, India has progressed as the world’s largest democracy. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to providing high-quality education and all facilities for a bright future for children. Sandipani Schools in the state have emerged as centers for the all-round development of students.</p><p>Dr. Yadav announced that a statewide Gita Jayanti festival will be celebrated from 1 December. Gita Bhavans are being built in all urban bodies, and Vrindavan Villages and Gita Bhavans will be set up in every Janpad Panchayat.</p><p>Talking about farmer welfare, Dr. Yadav said that the Bhavantar Yojana has been implemented for farmers' benefit and that funding will not be a constraint for such schemes. He said that several places, including Ujjain—where Lord Krishna studied—will be developed as pilgrimage sites.</p><p>Dr. Yadav highlighted that Bundelkhand is a land of courage and valour with a rich history of struggle for independence. Today the region is experiencing a joyful environment. He also mentioned a major step in tourism development—through Hotel Oberoi—between Chhatarpur and Panna.</p><p>Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput said that Bundelkhand is rich in mineral resources and presents good investment opportunities. He stated that Banda will develop as a leading region in the future. Damoh MP Shri Rahul Singh Lodhi and Banda MLA Shri Virendra Singh also addressed the event. The CM honored the father of Martyr Rajesh Yadav from village Quaila of Banda tehsil in Sagar district, and the father of cricketer Kranti Gaud from village Lidhoura.</p><p>Present on the occasion were Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, Shri Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi; Minister of State for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Shri Lakhan Singh Lodhi; MLA Rahli & former minister Shri Gopal Bhargava; MLA Narayawali Shri Pradeep Laria; District Panchayat President Shri Heera Singh Rajput; and a large number of public representatives, officials, citizens, and students.</p><h3><strong>Honoring Outstanding Participants and Distribution of Benefits</strong></h3><p>The Chief Minister honored participants who excelled in various fields and distributed benefits under various welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries. He praised the artists who presented Bundeli musical instruments and performances, and blessed them warmly.</p><h3><strong>Exhibition Visit</strong></h3><p>The Chief Minister visited the exhibition set up during the event in Banda, where he appreciated organic farming. He urged farmers to use Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines for proper management of crop residue and to reduce air pollution. He also viewed exhibitions by Banda Major Irrigation Project, Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, PM Micro Food Upgradation Scheme under Atmanirbhar Bharat, One District–One Product, and Samagra Shiksha schemes. Women from self-help groups served millet-based food items, which the CM tasted.</p><h3><strong>Chief Minister as Teacher: Interaction With Students</strong></h3><p>After inaugurating the newly built Sandipani School, the Chief Minister visited various classrooms and interacted with students, taking on the role of a teacher. He asked students about their studies and future plans. The children shared their career aspirations with him.</p><p>Dr. Yadav told students about the heroes of India’s freedom struggle and said that the nation needs good farmers, soldiers, leaders, doctors, engineers, and scientists for a bright future. He encouraged students to excel in academics, sports, and other activities. He advised them about time management, regular exercise, and responsible use of digital technology. He urged them to value friendship and learn from the bond between Shri Krishna and Sudama.</p>