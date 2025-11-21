Khadi Mahotsav – Story 2

<p><strong>A fusion of innovation and tradition at Khadi Mahotsav-2025 to accelerate the Self-Reliant India Campaign</strong></p><p>A 10-day Khadi Mahotsav in Lucknow, with stalls of more than 160 entrepreneurs, will open new opportunities for handicrafts and indigenous industries.</p><p><strong>A resolve to strengthen self-employment and the rural economy, a grand exhibition of Khadi products begins</strong></p><p><strong>Lucknow, 21 November:</strong></p><p><br>Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Khadi & Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom & Textiles, Rakesh Sachan, on Friday inaugurated the grand 10-day ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2025’ at the Central Sanskrit University, Gomtinagar, Lucknow. The minister inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon, offering a floral tribute to the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and lighting the ceremonial lamp.</p><p>More than 160 entrepreneurs and units from various districts of the state have set up stalls at the festival, showcasing premium products made from Khadi and village industries. Mahatma Gandhi had described Khadi as the soul of the freedom movement. By boycotting foreign cloth and promoting indigenous fabrics, Khadi united the entire nation during the struggle for independence. Today, Khadi is not just a fabric but a strong foundation for self-reliance, employment generation, and the rural economy.</p><p>In his address, Minister Shri Rakesh Sachan said that Khadi is closely linked with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology of self-reliance, and today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, it is once again becoming a symbol of national pride through the campaigns of cleanliness, Swadeshi, self-employment and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He further stated that Khadi and village industries exhibitions are being organized in all 18 divisions of the state to provide a wider market for rural products. In 20 exhibitions held last year, more than 2,000 units participated and sales worth ₹44.38 crore were recorded, marking a significant achievement in strengthening the rural economy.</p><p>Minister Sachan informed that more than 3,90,000 people have been provided employment by the Khadi and Village Industries Board at present, which is 21 percent higher compared to last year. In 2025, 66,640 youth have been connected with self-employment by providing toolkits. Equipment such as dona-making machines, popcorn machines, honey boxes and electric potter wheels are playing an effective role in empowering rural women and youth. During the ceremony, entrepreneurs performing outstanding work were honored with state-level awards and selected beneficiaries were provided with various toolkits.</p><p>On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar said that Khadi is now becoming the first choice of youth through modern designs and technology. With the involvement of institutions like fashion shows and NIFT, Khadi is gaining a new identity. He also stated that arrangements have been made to ensure that Khadi products reach national and global markets through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, enabling artisans to gain higher income and recognition. He mentioned that ensuring better quality and reliability is the department’s priority so that consumer trust continues to strengthen. Other senior officers and employees of the department were also present at the event.</p><p>During the event, Minister Rakesh Sachan presented awards and certificates of appreciation to selected beneficiaries and entrepreneurs. As state-level outstanding units, Deepak Kumar from Meerut was awarded the first prize of ₹40,000, Mamta from Gonda was awarded the second prize of ₹30,000, and Sanjay Singh from Hathras received the third prize of ₹20,000.</p>