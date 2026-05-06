Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Laxity in Wheat Procurement will not be Tolerated: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Procurement Deadline May be Extended if Required Government Continuing Procurement of Wheat, Gram and Lentils Chief Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection of Procurement Centre in Ujjain
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 06:25 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us