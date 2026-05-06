<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of a wheat procurement centre in Ujjain and made it clear that any kind of negligence in wheat procurement will not be tolerated. He has been carrying out surprise inspections to review procurement arrangements across the state. During his visit, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inspected procurement arrangements at the Agro Steel Silo procurement centre in the village of Manpura, operated by Seva Sahakari Sanstha Datana and Surjanvasa. He also interacted with farmers present at the centre to assess the facilities and overall arrangements. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that, in the interest of farmers, the last date for wheat procurement may be extended if required. He added that the government is continuously procuring wheat, gram, and lentils.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav emphasised that the government is fully sensitive to farmers’ interests and ensuring a transparent and smooth procurement process is its top priority. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and shaded seating have been made for farmers at procurement centres, and control rooms have also been set up in districts.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav reviewed weighing arrangements, storage facilities, payment processes, and amenities available at the centre during the inspection. He directed officials to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience, that weighing is conducted transparently, and that payments are made on time. The Chief Minister stated that farmers are the government’s foremost priority and that all necessary arrangements have been made at the district level to ensure efficient wheat procurement. Chief Minister Dr. Ydav also interacted directly with farmers, climbed onto a tractor trolley to examine the produce brought to the mandi, and held discussions with them. He assured farmers that both the state government and district administration are always ready to support them and are committed to ensuring timely sale of produce and prompt transfer of payments into their accounts. Farmers also discussed issues related to weighing, availability of gunny bags, payments, and transportation. Farmer Shri Altaf Patel from village Datana Matana shared that his wheat crop has been good and that the government procurement system is ensuring timely payments. He added that wheat prices in the market are also favourable, and the state government’s initiatives have contributed to an increase in farmers’ income. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav remarked that the happiness on farmers’ faces brings him satisfaction.</p><p>During the inspection, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Shri Ravi Solanki, other public representatives, Divisional Commissioner Shri Ashish Singh, ADGP Shri Rakesh Gupta, Collector Shri Roshan Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Shri Pradeep Sharma and other administrative officials were present.</p>