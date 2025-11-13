<p><strong>Yogi Government Provided Training to Vandana; She Started the Soft Toys Business Four Years Ago</strong></p><p><strong>Jhansi's Reputed Vaidyanath Group Will Also Participate in IITF</strong></p><p><strong>Mahavidya E-commerce Company, which makes Shajar Silver Jewellery from Jhansi, will also participate in IITF</strong></p><p><strong>November 13, Jhansi.</strong> The guidance, direction, and encouragement from the Prime Minister and CM Yogi Adityanath have not only shown the path to self-reliance to numerous entrepreneurs across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, but have also given wings to their dreams. Vandana Chaudhary of Jhansi is one such example. Four years ago, Vandana received training under the ODOP (One District One Product) scheme and started the soft toys business. Having already showcased her ODOP product in several cities across the country, Vandana will now exhibit her products at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), which is set to begin on November 14 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Apart from Vandana, Jhansi's prestigious Vaidyanath Group and Mahavidya E-commerce will also take part in this trade fair.</p><p>Vandana Chaudhary, who belongs to an economically and socially disadvantaged section of society, received training in making soft toys in 2021 through the Industries Department under the ODOP scheme. Following this training, Vandana was provided with a free sewing machine. She then started the work of making and selling soft toys, which improved her livelihood. Vandana displayed the soft toys she made at exhibitions held in various places, including Prayagraj and Haridwar. Vandana is now preparing to showcase her soft toys at the India International Trade Fair.</p><p>Apart from Vandana's soft toys, other entrepreneurs from Jhansi will also participate in the India International Trade Fair. The reputable Ayurveda group Vaidyanath and Mahavidya E-commerce, which makes Shajar Silver Jewellery, will also be participating in this trade show. Manish Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Industries, Jhansi, informed that entrepreneurs from Jhansi will have strong participation in the India International Trade Fair.</p>