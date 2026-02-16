Menu
Under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor and with the support of the Central Government, the Delhi Government is delivering positive results: CM Rekha Gupta

Statement by the Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta An ultra-modern multi-level car parking facility at Nehru Place was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, and dedicated to the public.
Published 16 February 2026, 12:00 IST

