Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate 25 new Atal Canteens from Krishna Nagar

Atal Canteens providing major support to migrant workers and students: Lt Governor Delhi now has 71 Atal Canteens; target set to reach 100 soon, says Chief Minister Change driven by public trust; welfare of the poor is paramount: CM Delhi Government translating the resolve of Antyodaya into reality: Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood