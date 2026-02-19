Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate 25 new Atal Canteens from Krishna Nagar
Atal Canteens providing major support to migrant workers and students: Lt Governor
Delhi now has 71 Atal Canteens; target set to reach 100 soon, says Chief Minister
Change driven by public trust; welfare of the poor is paramount: CM
Delhi Government translating the resolve of Antyodaya into reality: Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood
