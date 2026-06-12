LIVE | Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann Lead Road Show in Bathinda

<p>A major political road show is underway in Sirki Bazar, Bathinda, with Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann leading the event.</p><p>The road show has drawn significant public participation, with party workers and supporters gathering along the route to welcome the leaders. The event forms part of the party's ongoing public outreach campaign in Punjab ahead of upcoming political engagements.</p><p>The live procession through Sirki Bazar is expected to feature interactions with local residents and party supporters, highlighting key governance initiatives and development priorities.</p><p><strong>Watch Live:</strong></p>.<p><strong>Live Updates:</strong> Follow this space for the latest developments from the road show in Bathinda.</p>