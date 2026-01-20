Madhya Pradesh Emerging as a Promising Destination: HCLTech VP Shri Chaturvedi

<p>HCLTech Holds Talks on Expansion Prospects in Madhya Pradesh as Tier-2 Tech Hub</p><p>On the first day of the Davos visit during the World Economic Forum–2026, the Madhya Pradesh delegation held discussions with Shri Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate Vice President of HCLTech, a global leader in the IT services sector. The discussions focused on the potential for expansion of operations in Madhya Pradesh as a Tier-2 technology hub.</p><p>Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Raghavendra Kumar Singh, briefed the company on opportunities for expansion in the state as a Tier-2 technology destination. During the meeting, Shri Abhay Chaturvedi stated that HCLTech is evaluating opportunities to expand its operations beyond traditional IT hubs into Tier-2 cities, and in this context, Madhya Pradesh is being viewed as an emerging and promising destination.</p><p>The discussions also covered HCLTech’s key requirements, including the availability of skilled human resources, reliable power infrastructure and international-grade connectivity. The Madhya Pradesh delegation highlighted the state’s strong position across these parameters, supported by a robust policy framework and continuously improving infrastructure.</p><p>The state government also shared details of its dedicated Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, competitive cost advantages and the availability of ready-to-move-in office spaces. Incentives related to lease rentals, skill development and employment generation, effective implementation of single-window clearances and ease-of-doing-business reforms were also presented. It was noted that the presence of premier institutions such as IITs, NITs and IISERs, along with an improving quality of life, makes Madhya Pradesh an attractive destination for technology-led investments.</p><p>HCLTech expressed keen interest in assessing opportunities for future technology centres and Offshore Development Centres (ODCs) in Madhya Pradesh. Both sides also discussed joint outreach initiatives, including engagement with the diaspora to connect with global technology professionals with roots in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>It was agreed that the next phase would focus on preparing a strategic roadmap for potential expansion and holding further discussions on collaborative outreach initiatives. The dialogue reflects Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to positioning itself as a preferred destination for next-generation technology investments and Global Capability Centres.</p>