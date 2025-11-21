Madhya Pradesh Offers a Stable, Secure and Industry-Friendly Environment: Governor Shri Patel

<p>Vast Opportunities for MP–ASEAN Joint Development<br>Governor Shri Patel Receives ASEAN Committee Delegation at Raj Bhavan</p><p>Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that there are immense possibilities for joint development journeys with Madhya Pradesh. India and ASEAN countries share a region of shared civilisation. The cultural affinity, trade equality and potential for cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN countries are very strong. Both regions possess youthful demographic energy, strong innovation capabilities, rich cultural diversity and a similarly sensitive approach towards nature and sustainable development.</p><p>There are vast possibilities for exceptional and long-term partnerships with the state in sectors such as trade, investment, tourism, education, skill development, health services, energy security, and sustainable development. The Governor said that the stable, secure, and industry-friendly environment in Madhya Pradesh will make this journey more meaningful.</p><p>Governor Shri Patel was discussing with the invited ASEAN Committee delegation at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Present on the occasion were the Governor's Principal Secretary, Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, Shri Chandramouli Shukla.</p><p>Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel stated that the Government of India’s Act East Policy symbolises Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary thinking. This policy strengthens the shared history, cultural roots, and future prosperous partnership between India and Southeast Asia. Continuous growth in trade, investment, technology, cultural, and humanitarian ties with Madhya Pradesh will strengthen mutual relations and create new opportunities. The collaboration will pave the way for a new and more advanced era. He stated that the Madhya Pradesh government provides security to investors through transparent policies. This year, Prime Minister Shri Modi launched 18 new investor-friendly policies. Madhya Pradesh is among the top reforming states in Ease of Doing Business. The people of Madhya Pradesh exemplify simplicity, hard work, tolerance, and harmony.</p><p>Governor Shri Patel said that Madhya Pradesh is known as the heart of India, as the state reflects the pulse of Indian culture, traditions, nature, spirituality, social diversity, economic potential and modern development. He also highlighted the state’s emphasis on development and environmental balance in major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Due to eleven agro-climatic zones, Madhya Pradesh is known as the country’s ‘Food Basket’. Governor Shri Patel presented replicas of Sanchi as souvenirs to the ASEAN Committee representatives in New Delhi.</p><p>Chairman of the ASEAN New Delhi Committee and Malaysian High Commissioner to India, Shri Dato’ Mujfar Shah Mustafa, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the ASEAN delegation in Madhya Pradesh. He said that all ASEAN countries are committed to cooperation for peace and prosperity, founded on friendship. Shri Dato’ Mustafa acknowledged Madhya Pradesh’s remarkable achievements in agriculture, infrastructure, production, tourism and renewable energy. He emphasised that mutual cooperation in pharmaceuticals, education, and skill enhancement can deepen relations between Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN nations.</p><p>The welcome address was given by Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, who introduced the ASEAN Committee members visiting Madhya Pradesh for the first time. The committee recently visited Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Shri Prashant Agarwal, expressed thanks.</p><p>The ASEAN delegation included ambassadors and dignitaries from Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam. The Delegate Ambassadors, including Shri Nguyen Thanh Hai, Shri Joseph F. Ignatius, Sushi Rath Mani, Shri Carlito Nunes, Sushri Chawanart Thangsumfunt, Sushri Ina H Krishna Murthy and Shri Pengiran Mohammad Shafi Alwali bin Pengiran Abu Bakar.</p><p>On arrival at Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s Additional Secretary Shri Umashankar Bhargava welcomed them by presenting garments made of Chanderi fabric and floral bouquets.</p>