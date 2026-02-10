Madhya Pradesh Police’s Impactful Campaign makes “Final Salute” to Lal Salam Possible: CM Dr. Yadav
Balaghat Police’s Courage and Morale Make Elimination of the Naxal Problem Possible
Role of Brave Hawk Force personnel is Highly Commendable
Balaghat’s Amar Jawan Jyoti Stands as Memorial of Naxal-Free Campaign
Agriculture Cabinet Meeting to be held in Balaghat During “Krishak Kalyan Varsh”
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Grants Out-of-Turn Promotions to 60 Valiant Personnel for Bravery in Naxal Encounters
32 Police Stations and Government Offices in Balaghat District Receive ISO Certification
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Releases a Commemorative Publication on Anti-Naxal Campaign
Madhya Pradesh Lost 38 Police Personnel and 27 Civilians in Anti-Naxal Operations
Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Martyrs by Laying a Wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti
Comprehensive Arrangements Underway to Ensure Naxalites Never Regain a Foothold in Madhya Pradesh
Where Gunfire Once Echoed, Conch of Employment, Trus and Education will now Resound
Chief Minister Addresses Decoration Ceremony at Balaghat Police Lines
