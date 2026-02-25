<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is continuously receiving new trains and enhanced railway facilities. He announced that a direct daily rail service is being introduced between the State capital, Bhopal and the energy capital, Singrauli, which will prove significant not only for Madhya Pradesh but also for passengers from other states.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav flagged off the Bhopal–Dhanbad–Chopan Express from the Bhopal Junction railway station on Tuesday evening. The train will operate throughout the week, running directly to Singrauli three days a week, to Dhanbad three days a week, and to Chopan once a week. The route will pass through Bina, Sagar and Mudwara.</p><p><strong>Expanding Railway Infrastructure: Opening New Pathways for Development</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and approved the doubling of the Jabalpur–Gondia rail line. Previously, the State had also received major railway projects, including the Indore–Manmad rail line and several infrastructure developments in view of the upcoming Simhastha. The speed and expansion of Vande Bharat and Metro train services are also progressing steadily. He emphasised that modern railway facilities comparable to international standards are being developed in Madhya Pradesh. The State has received a 24-fold increase in the railway budget. Redevelopment work is underway at six Amrit Bharat stations, Katni South, Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur and Shridham, while around 80 stations across the State are being upgraded. Passengers will benefit from modern amenities worth nearly ₹2,750 crore.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has made the day memorable with this initiative. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the relatively backward Sidhi–Singrauli region is now gaining daily rail connectivity with Bhopal. Though the train will have three different destinations, it will operate seven days a week, marking a significant step toward future development. He stated that the new train will boost tourism development across states and establish direct connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The tri-weekly service to Dhanbad will connect 30 stations, while the weekly service to Chopan will link 15 major stations. The project is expected to provide new momentum to trade, mining, and industrial sectors.</p><p><strong>Doubling of Rail Line to Accelerate Development in the Mahakaushal Region</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that the doubling of the Jabalpur–Gondia rail line will yield wide-ranging benefits, particularly in promoting tourism, religious activities, and economic development. He noted that areas once affected by Naxalism in forest regions will witness accelerated development due to improved transportation connectivity. He recalled that in the past, Naxal elements had even assassinated an elected public representative, casting a shadow on democracy. For years, such incidents went largely unaddressed. However, under the firm resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, decisive action was taken against extremist elements. Madhya Pradesh eliminated Naxal influence even before the deadline set by the Central Government.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed confidence that the importance of the Mahakaushal region will continue to grow in the coming years with enhanced connectivity and infrastructure development.</p><p><strong>Direct Rail Connectivity from Bhopal to Singrauli was Long Awaited:Union Railway Minister Shri Vaishnaw</strong></p><p>Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that there has been a long-standing demand, dating back to Independence, for direct rail connectivity between Bhopal and the Sidhi–Singrauli region. He affirmed that the expansion of railway facilities in Madhya Pradesh will continue. He appreciated Chief Minister Dr. Yadav for consistently drawing attention to the need for enhanced railway infrastructure in the State. He said that the upcoming railway projects will play a crucial role in accelerating Madhya Pradesh’s industrial development in the years ahead. The Indore–Manmad rail line, being developed at a cost exceeding ₹18,000 crore, is expected to transform the regional economy. Similarly, the doubling of the Jabalpur–Gondia rail line, with an investment of over ₹5,200 crore, will enhance tourism potential at destinations such as Kanha National Park, the Dhuandhar Waterfall, and other important sites. Citizens will reap substantial benefits from these initiatives.</p><p><strong>Freight Corridor to Be Implemented Under Prime Minister Shri Modi’s Vision</strong></p><p>Union Minister Shri Vaishnaw said that the Dankuni–Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor is an extensive rail infrastructure project of over 2,000 kilometres, designed to connect West Bengal to Gujarat. Following the recent Union Budget, work on the project has accelerated. He emphasised that improved connectivity of western India through Madhya Pradesh is part of Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision.</p><p>Ports such as Hazira will be further developed, and new ports will also be established. From an industrial growth perspective, industries in Madhya Pradesh will derive significant benefits from this project. The State will gain from enhanced connectivity, and import–export activities will become easier.</p><p>The Railway Minister stated that he will visit Madhya Pradesh to hold detailed discussions with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav regarding the alignment of the freight corridor project, which aims to increase the speed of freight trains, reduce congestion on existing lines, and lower logistics costs.</p><p>He also provided information about railway projects worth approximately ₹48,000 crore that are beneficial for Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The programme was also addressed by Bhopal Member of Parliament Shri Alok Sharma. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Jagdish Devda, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla, Minister of State for Backwards Class Welfare Smt. Krishna Gaur, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Smt. Radha Singh, Sidhi MP Shri Rajesh Mishra, MLAs Shri Kunwar Singh Tekam, Shri Sharad Kol, Shri Vishwamitra Pathak, along with several public representatives and citizens from Bhopal, were present in large numbers.</p><p>At the outset, Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal Division, West Central Railway, Shri Pankaj Tyagi, welcomed Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and the distinguished guests.</p>