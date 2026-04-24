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Madhya Pradesh Sets Target to procure 100 lakh metric tons of wheat : Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

State Government stands with farmers at every moment Procurement date will also be extended if necessary Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expresses gratitude to PM Shri Modi
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:21 IST

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