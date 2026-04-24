<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the state government has received permission to procure an additional 22 lakh metric tons of wheat after requesting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Shri Prahlad Joshi, and Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, The state government will now procure approximately 100 lakh metric tons of wheat. It is noteworthy that the Government of India had set a target of 78 lakh metric tons for wheat production at the support price in the Rabi marketing year 2026-27. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has been continuously in touch with Government of India regarding increasing the wheat procurement target. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi and all Union Ministers.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government is continuing to procure wheat from farmers. This year, the state is having a bumper wheat crop. The central government increased the state's wheat procurement quota by 3 lakh metric tons compared to last year, but this year's wheat production has nearly doubled. Global exports face numerous challenges. Despite last year's wheat storage, the state government stands with farmers at every moment . The state has a farmer-friendly government, and we are ready to assist them in every situation. In the past, farmers were provided with a price difference to ensure fair prices for soybean. There is no need to panic. Wheat will be procured from all farmers in a phased manner.</p><p>If necessary, the procurement date may be extended. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav provided this information to the media in a message issued from his official residence .</p>