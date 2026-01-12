Madhya Pradesh Startup Summit 2026 to be Inaugurated in Bhopal

<p><em><strong>Bhopal, January 12, 2026:</strong></em></p><p><br>The <em>Madhya Pradesh Startup Summit 2026</em> will be formally inaugurated at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal, in the august presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.</p><p>The inaugural programme will also witness the launch of the <em>Startup and Innovation Exhibition</em>, which will showcase state-of-the-art technologies, innovative products, and scalable solutions developed by startups from across Madhya Pradesh. The exhibition aims to highlight the state’s growing startup ecosystem and promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment opportunities.</p><p>The summit serves as a significant platform for startups, innovators, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to connect, collaborate, and contribute towards strengthening Madhya Pradesh as a leading hub for startups and innovation.</p><p><strong>Event Details:</strong><br>🗓️ Date: 12 January 2026<br>⌚ Time: 12:00 PM<br>🏢 Venue: Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal</p>