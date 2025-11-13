<p><strong>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav</strong> inaugurates the <strong>'Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0'</strong> in Indore.</p><ul><li><p>One-to-one interaction (dialogue) will be held with <strong>entrepreneurs</strong>.</p> </li><li><p><strong>New digital infrastructure projects</strong> will be launched, and the foundation stones for <strong>IT Parks and Skill Centres</strong> will be laid.</p></li></ul><p>🗓️ <strong>Date:</strong> November 13, 2025 | 1:30 PM </p><p>📍 <strong>Venue:</strong> Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore</p>