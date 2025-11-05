<p><strong>The Conclave to be held in Indore on November 13</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the ‘Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0’, to be held on November 13 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, will establish the state as a global hub of technology, innovation, and investment. Organized by the Department of Science and Technology, this event will outline the roadmap for the next phase of Madhya Pradesh’s technological and industrial progress. It will also ensure that Madhya Pradesh, as a Tier-2 state, takes the lead in India’s technological revolution.</p><p>The state government’s “Technology-First Economy Vision” will also be presented during the conclave. This vision emphasizes that Madhya Pradesh is moving toward inclusive economic growth through a synergy of innovation, skill, and entrepreneurship.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with industry representatives participating in the conclave. The theme of the event is “Powering Tier-2, Propelling India.”</p><p>The objective of Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 is to bring new momentum to the state’s technological ecosystem through innovation, investment, and collaboration. The theme underscores the fact that Tier-2 cities are now playing a leading role in India’s development journey, and Madhya Pradesh is becoming the center of this transformation. Cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are rapidly emerging as new hubs of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.</p><p>The Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 will be a convergence of policy makers, global investors, and industry leaders. More than 500 participants are expected to attend the event this year.</p><p><strong>Key Sessions and Highlights</strong></p><p>The conclave will begin with the “MP GCC Leadership Connect” session. Representatives from over 30 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across India will participate. The session will focus on strategies to position Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for GCCs. During this interaction, the “MP GCC Vision Document” will be prepared, which will serve as the foundation for the state’s long-term technology strategy.</p><p>The conclave will also feature a “Drone Roundtable”, in which policymakers, industry experts, and drone innovation companies will participate. The session will focus on expanding the drone ecosystem in the state, exploring manufacturing opportunities, and promoting the use of drone technology in government services and industrial applications.</p><p>In the main session, Additional Chief Secretary of Science and Technology, Shri Sanjay Dubey, will address the gathering. Leading representatives from various industries will share their perspectives on investment and innovation in sectors such as GCCs, Drones, AVGC-XR, Semiconductors, ESDM, SpaceTech, and Data Centers.</p><p><strong>The session will also include:</strong></p><p>• Launch of new digital infrastructure projects</p><p>• Foundation-laying ceremonies for IT parks and skill centers</p><p>• Distribution of Letters of Allotment to new investors</p><p>• Signing of MoUs and partnership agreements</p><p>Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 will give new direction to technological investment and employment generation in the state.</p><p><strong>New Policy Announcements and Opportunities</strong></p><p>During the conclave, the Department of Science and Technology will announce new digital policies and technological initiatives. These policies aim to promote innovation, attract investments, and strengthen skill development in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The event will witness participation from leading companies, investors, academic institutions, and industry associations from sectors such as IT-ITES, Semiconductors, ESDM, Drones, SpaceTech, AVGC-XR, Data Centers, and Global Capability Centers. The conclave will further strengthen the innovation-based investment environment and promote strong Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) within the state.</p><p><strong>Building on Past Success</strong></p><p>The first edition, ‘Tech Growth Conclave 1.0,’ held in April 2025, was a remarkable success. The conclave received investment proposals worth over ₹20,000 crore and created opportunities for more than 75,000 jobs. Building on that success, Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 is being designed to be even more comprehensive, impactful, and outcome-driven.</p><p><strong>Registration and Contact Information</strong></p><p>Organizations and entrepreneurs interested in participating can register online at: <a href="https://mpsedc.mp.gov.in/mptgc2025/Registration" rel="nofollow">https://mpsedc.mp.gov.in/mptgc2025/Registration</a>. For more information, interested participants may contact: Ms. Avantika Verma, In-Charge, Investment Promotion Cell, Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) 0755-2518704 ipcell-mp@mpsedc.com.</p>