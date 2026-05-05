Madhya Pradesh to Become India’s Milk Capital: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Government to Procure Milk, Ensure Fair Prices for Livestock Farmers Livestock Farmers and Dairy Producers to benefit in Krishak Kalyan Varsh Fourfold Compensation for Acquired Farmland Animal Wellness Centre to be Established in Gwalior Animal Health Centres to be Upgraded New Veterinary Hospital to be Built in Dabra CM Dr. Yadav Announces Key Measures at State Livestock and Dairy Sammelan Benefits Distributed—Motivation for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Adoption