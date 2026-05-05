Madhya Pradesh to Become India’s Milk Capital: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav
Government to Procure Milk, Ensure Fair Prices for Livestock Farmers
Livestock Farmers and Dairy Producers to benefit in Krishak Kalyan Varsh
Fourfold Compensation for Acquired Farmland
Animal Wellness Centre to be Established in Gwalior
Animal Health Centres to be Upgraded
New Veterinary Hospital to be Built in Dabra
CM Dr. Yadav Announces Key Measures at State Livestock and Dairy Sammelan
Benefits Distributed—Motivation for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Adoption
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