Madhya Pradesh to Celebrate International MSME Day on June 27

<p>On the occasion of International MSME Day 2026, the ‘Sashakt Udyami, Samriddh Madhya Pradesh’ Summit will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will participate in the summit. The event is being organised by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). MSME Minister Shri Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap and Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain will also participate.</p><p>Industry Commissioner Shri Dileep Kumar informed that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will undertake land allotments, perform groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies, and distribute cheques to beneficiaries of MSME, startup and self-employment schemes. A buyer-seller meet for MSMEs operating in the food processing, textiles and apparel, and engineering sectors will also be organised during the summit.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will inaugurate the MSME Exhibition and the Ease of Doing Business Clinic. The exhibition will feature around 50 stalls representing MSMEs, startups, government departments, e-commerce platforms, the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, scheme beneficiaries, women self-help groups, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Bhopal, MSME Technology Centre Bhopal, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and banking institutions. These participants will provide information on various schemes and programmes. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will also participate in the summit.</p><p>During the main session, Principal Secretary, MSME, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh will deliver the welcome address. A short film showcasing the achievements of the MSME, Horticulture and Food Processing, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural and Cottage Industries, Tourism, Science and Technology, State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) and Industrial Promotion and Investment departments over the past two-and-a-half years, along with their roadmap for the next two-and-a-half years, will be screened.</p><p>Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged with national and international organisations to strengthen support for MSMEs and startups. These include Razorpay (RGPX Pvt. Ltd.), Plug and Play India Pvt. Ltd., and the Backwards Classes Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BICCI). MSME Minister Shri Chaitanya Kashyap and Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain will also address the summit.</p><p>The summit will bring together more than 2,000 participants from the State’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, including MSMEs, entrepreneurs, startups, financial institutions, e-commerce platforms and women self-help groups, on a common platform. It will showcase the achievements of the concerned departments over the last two-and-a-half years and their action plans for the next two-and-a-half years. Several initiatives and MoUs aimed at strengthening institutional support for MSMEs and startups in the State will also be undertaken during the summit.</p><p><strong>Three Thematic Sessions to be held</strong></p><p>Three thematic sessions will be organised during the summit:</p><p>1. ‘New Markets, New Horizons’ – New Market Opportunities for MSMEs and SHGs. Panellists from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), CSIR-AMPRI, ONDC, ECGC and India Post will participate.</p><p>2. ‘Access to Capital’ – Funding the Next Generation of MSMEs. The session will feature panellists from NPCL, Central Bank of India, RXIL Trade Receivables Platform, Razorpay and NABARD.</p><p>3. Product Quality Session in Collaboration with BIS. The third session, organised in association with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will focus on product quality, standards and certification.</p><p><strong>International MSME Day</strong></p><p>The United Nations General Assembly, through a resolution adopted in April 2017, declared June 27 as Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (MSME Day). The day is observed to raise awareness about the critical role of MSMEs in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year marks the tenth edition of the International MSME Day celebrations.</p>