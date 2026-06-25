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Madhya Pradesh to Celebrate International MSME Day on June 27

‘Sashakt Udyami, Samriddh Madhya Pradesh Summit’ at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to Attend Summit. Exhibition, 2,000 Participants and 3 Special Sessions to be Major Attractions
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:24 IST

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