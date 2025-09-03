<p><strong>Dhar’s PM MITRA Park to Become India’s Largest Textile Hub: CM Dr. Yadav</strong></p><p>Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park on <strong>September 3</strong> in Delhi</p><p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is set to establish the country’s largest PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park. This park, embodying the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 5F strategy – Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign – is expected to transform not only Madhya Pradesh’s industrial landscape but also India’s textile sector as a whole.</p><p>To highlight this initiative, an “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park” is being organized on September 3, 2025, at Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh will deliver the keynote address, outlining India’s growing global role in textiles and the importance of PM MITRA Parks. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will deliver a special address and hold one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists to discuss investment proposals.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said, “PM MITRA Park will place Madhya Pradesh at the forefront of the entire ‘Farm to Fashion’ value chain. This park will not only serve as a hub for investment and employment but will also realize the vision of ‘Made in MP – Wear Across the World’.”</p><p><strong>A Major Investment Opportunity</strong></p><p>The proposed park in Dhar district is being developed on 2,158 acres of industrial land. Investors will benefit from attractive incentive policies of both the Central and State Governments. Land premium is set at only ₹1 per square meter, development charges at ₹120 per sq. ft., power at ₹4.5 per unit, and water at ₹25 per kiloliter.</p><p><strong>Infrastructure and Connectivity</strong></p><p>The park is being developed as a world-class industrial hub with ₹2,063 crore being invested in common infrastructure. This includes 60m and 45m wide roads, drainage and sewerage networks, underground cables, logistics bays, parking facilities, CETP, solar plant, plug-and-play units, and a centralized steam boiler. Utilities will be monitored through CCTV, IoT, and SCADA systems.</p><p>Construction is already underway on a 60m wide 6-lane approach road, a 220 kV power line, and a 20 MLD water supply system. The park is located just 40 km from NH 47, 110 km from Indore Airport, and 16 km from the nearest railway station. It will also be connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (Ratlam – 55 km) and dry ports at Pithampur/Tihi (90 km).</p><p><strong>Social and Research Facilities</strong></p><p>In addition to industrial infrastructure, the park will also offer social and support facilities, including residential towers, working women’s hostels, hospitals, childcare centers, research and development facilities, and testing laboratories. This will make the park not only industry-friendly but also worker-friendly.</p><p><strong>Trusted by Global Investors</strong></p><p>Several leading global brands, including HanesBrands, PVH Corp, Puma, and Mothercare, have already expressed interest in Madhya Pradesh’s textile potential. An MoU with Buyer Sourcing Leaders (BSL) has been signed to integrate design, logistics, and skill development into the ecosystem.</p><p><strong>National Significance</strong></p><p>Experts believe that while many Indian states are working on developing textile parks, Madhya Pradesh’s PM MITRA Park stands apart due to its scale, policy support, and world-class infrastructure. It is expected to become a defining symbol of Madhya Pradesh’s industrial growth and a powerful driver of India’s export capacity.</p>