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Madhya Pradesh’s Water Conservation Initiative Gains International Recognition

Foreign Diplomats Praise ‘Madhya Pradesh Model’ Diplomats from Six Countries Express Interest in Replicating the ‘Madhya Pradesh Model’ Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan Emerges as People’s Movement
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:46 IST

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