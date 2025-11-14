<p><strong>Lucknow, 14 November:</strong> The state cabinet has approved a significant amendment to the <strong>Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1962</strong>, extending its scope from urban areas to the <strong>entire state</strong>. Establishments in all districts and <strong>rural areas</strong> of the state will now also come under the purview of this law. This will bring the maximum number of workers under legal protection and ensure the defense of their rights.</p><p>Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar stated that, under the amendment, the Act will now be applicable to establishments where <strong>20 or more workers</strong> are employed. This will allow smaller establishments to continue their economic activity smoothly without additional burden, while employees working in larger establishments will receive all the benefits provided under the Act. The government believes this will accelerate commercial activities in the state.</p><p>He further mentioned that by expanding the scope of the amendment, the government has also included medical units such as clinics, polyclinics, maternity homes, architects, tax consultants, technical consultants, service providers, service platforms, and similar other commercial establishments under the law. This will grant the employees working in these establishments the right to secure working conditions and benefits.</p>