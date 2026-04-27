Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Major campaign by Yogi government: every workplace to be made safe for women

The campaign is laying a new foundation for women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance ‘POSH’ (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) training programs will be held regularly in every district Along with the POSH Act, discussions are also being held on the financial and legal rights of working women Awareness of the POSH Act will open new pathways for women’s rights
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 12:10 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us