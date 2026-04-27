Major campaign by Yogi government: every workplace to be made safe for women
The campaign is laying a new foundation for women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance
‘POSH’ (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) training programs will be held regularly in every district
Along with the POSH Act, discussions are also being held on the financial and legal rights of working women
Awareness of the POSH Act will open new pathways for women’s rights
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