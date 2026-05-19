Medical Profession is Medium of Human Service, Not Merely Business: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that medical treatment is not merely a profession but a medium of human service. He said that doctors should be trained to remain committed to serving humanity and caring for patients. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) meeting held at Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister’s Residence) on Monday.</p><p>In the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla, an MoU was signed and exchanged between the State Government’s Health Department and Sevankur Bharat, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra). The MoU will remain valid for five years. Its primary objective is to develop Madhya Pradesh as a model state for service-oriented healthcare leadership.</p><p>The MoU aims to nurture a generation of service-oriented doctors who will not only be competent professionals but also agents of social transformation. It is based on the principles of experiential learning and value-based leadership development through service. Under the initiative, a programme titled “One Week for the Nation” will be organised, in which around 300 participants will receive intensive training in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following the programme, experience-sharing sessions and personality development camps will also be organised to ensure continued engagement. Additional Chief Secretary Shri Ashok Barnwal and office-bearers of the Sevankur Bharat Project were also present on the occasion.</p><p>Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan was established in 1989 by doctors dedicated to social service. Over the past three decades, the institution has provided accessible, quality and compassionate healthcare services to more than 7 million underprivileged and needy patients. The institution’s focal centre is Dr. Hedgewar Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), which is committed to delivering quality healthcare services to the common people with a spirit of service, simplicity and professional excellence.</p><p>At present, the organisation operates 46 integrated projects across the country, including multi-speciality hospitals in Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Sivasagar (Assam), as well as medical, nursing and physiotherapy colleges, one of Asia’s leading state-of-the-art blood banks, and urban slum and rural healthcare projects. Along with advanced facilities such as cardiac surgery, IVF, neonatal care, MRI and cath labs, the institution is also actively engaged in social initiatives related to women and child development, immunisation campaigns and public health awareness.</p>