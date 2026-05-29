Message of Simplicity: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Travels by Bus from Indore to Ujjain

<p>Embracing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of simplicity, austerity and good governance, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is establishing a new work culture in the state. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has consistently prioritised restraint in administrative expenditure and balanced use of resources.</p><p>Continuing this approach, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav set an inspiring example today. Keeping his convoy limited to a single bus, he travelled from Indore to Ujjain with public representatives and officials. During the journey, only three additional vehicles accompanied the bus for security and essential arrangements.</p><p>This initiative by Chief Minister Dr. Yadav conveys a positive message about simple administration, fuel conservation, and reducing unnecessary expenditure. During the journey, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also held discussions with public representatives and officials on the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign, various development works, and public welfare schemes.</p>