<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently been advocating the increased use of metro services and public transport in order to reduce traffic congestion, pollution, and fuel consumption across the country. In line with this vision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday set an example by travelling through the Delhi Metro during his visit to the national capital.</p><p>MP Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav travelled on the Airport Express Line Metro from Shivaji Stadium Metro Station. During the journey, he travelled among common passengers and highlighted the importance of public transportation. His move is being seen as aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting “lower fuel consumption, reduced pollution, and greater convenience” through modern public transport systems.</p><p>The Chief Minister’s metro journey also drew attention in political and administrative circles. It is being viewed as a symbolic yet impactful message aimed at encouraging citizens to make public transport a part of their daily lives. The gesture conveyed that if public representatives and senior officials can use public transport, common citizens can also confidently adopt it.</p><p>Dr. Mohan Yadav said that modern transport systems like the metro not only save time but also play an important role in environmental protection. He emphasized that the growing pressure of vehicles in major cities can only be reduced through wider use of public transportation. According to him, this would help ease traffic congestion and significantly reduce carbon emissions.</p><p>The Chief Minister further stated that India is moving rapidly toward modern and sustainable development, where transportation systems are being made smarter, safer, and more environment-friendly. He appreciated the efficiency, punctuality, and passenger facilities of the Delhi Metro and said similar systems should continue to expand across other cities in the country.</p><p>Political observers believe that the Chief Minister’s gesture was not merely a metro ride, but a message promoting a “people-centric development model” in which both the government and citizens share responsibility. At a time when India is moving aggressively toward clean energy, green mobility, and Smart City initiatives, senior public representatives using public transport is being seen as a strong and positive example.</p><p>During his Delhi visit, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also met several senior Union Ministers and discussed issues related to Madhya Pradesh, including Simhastha 2028, air connectivity, urban development, agriculture, and irrigation projects. Amid such a packed schedule, his decision to travel by metro conveyed the message that public transport is a convenient and practical mode of travel for every section of society, not just for common citizens.</p>