Mother is dearest to everyone; every citizen must plant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ mega plantation campaign at Kukrail, also establishes Maharshi Charak Medicinal Forest The Chief Minister planted a camphor sapling, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forests Dr. Arun Saxena planted an Indian gooseberry (Amla) sapling, Minister of State for Forests K.P. Malik planted a neem sapling, and MLA O.P. Srivastava planted an Amla sapling More than 200 saplings planted simultaneously in the presence of the Chief Minister; CM also took selfies with schoolchildren Citizens and schoolchildren extended birthday wishes to the Chief Minister