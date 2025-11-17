Mother seeks urgent help at Janata Darshan; CM Yogi orders immediate treatment for ailing child

<p>A woman from Lucknow reached the Chief Minister’s residence with her seven-month-old infant</p><p>The child, diagnosed with a heart ailment, was promptly shifted to KGMU by ambulance on the Chief Minister’s instructions</p><p>Over 60 people from various districts attended Janata Darshan, where the Chief Minister patiently heard each grievance</p><p>CM to soldier: “Focus on your duty; the government will take full care of your families.”</p><p><strong>Lucknow, November 17</strong></p><p>Monday morning brought new hope to a mother who met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan. She explained her financial hardship and sought assistance for the treatment of her seven-month-old child suffering from a heart ailment. The Chief Minister listened patiently and immediately arranged an ambulance to send the child to KGMU. On his instructions, the Vice Chancellor ensured the child received prompt medical care.</p><p>Over 60 citizens from various districts of Uttar Pradesh gathered at Monday’s Janata Darshan, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally heard each grievance and instructed officials to ensure swift redressal. From land disputes and financial assistance to police and electricity-related issues, the complaints covered multiple departments. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that citizen safety and efficient service delivery have remained top priorities of his government since day one.</p><p>The woman, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, Aishbagh (Lucknow), shared that she lived in a rented house with very limited means. After hearing her plea, the Chief Minister reassured her that the government would support the child’s treatment and gently comforted the infant before directing officials to take swift action. Treatment began right away following his orders.</p><p>Paramilitary personnel from Bulandshahr also approached the Chief Minister about encroachment on his land. After receiving the application, the Chief Minister said, “Whether you serve on the borders or in internal security, your duty is important. The government will take responsibility for your family.” He instructed officials to investigate the matter and resolve it quickly.</p>