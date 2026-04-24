Mothers and Sisters at the Core of Our Culture: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

State Government Committed to Women’s Rights under PEM Shri Modi’s Leadership State to Procure Every Grain of Wheat from Farmers Wheat Output Rises—State Seeks Higher Procurement Quota from Centre Farmers to Receive Four Times Market Rate Compensation for Land Acquisition Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts ₹27 Crore Sandipani School to Naryawali Inaugurates 36 Development Works Worth ₹41.07 Crore Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Addresses Public Gathering in Naryawali, Sagar