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MP Became First State to Eliminate Naxalism, PM Shri Modi Appreciated Achievement: CM Dr. Yadav

CM Dr Yadav Informs Ministers about Government Achievements Ahead of Cabinet Meeting
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:47 IST

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