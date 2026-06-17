MP Became First State to Eliminate Naxalism, PM Shri Modi Appreciated Achievement: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in country to completely eliminate Naxalism. Madhya Pradesh has led the way in bidding final farewell to "Lal Salaam". Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the proactive approach of the Madhya Pradesh Government in remaining at the forefront of development in every sector while chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on June 11.</p><p>The theme of this year's meeting was "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047". For the first time, Chief Ministers of all 28 states participated in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that comprehensive and meaningful discussions were held on shared participation between Centre and states, coordinated efforts, and various dimensions of development to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.</p><p>Discussions were also held on accelerating development in regions affected by Naxalism. The government will place special emphasis on youth development in future. Prime Minister Shri Modi was also informed about implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Scheme, river-linking projects, PM MITRA Park construction and other important initiatives.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was interacting informally with ministers before the meeting of the Cabinet at the Mantralaya on Tuesday. He informed ministers about significant achievements secured by the Madhya Pradesh Government in various sectors during the past week. He said that Prime Minister Shri Modi also appreciated the high-quality work being carried out in Madhya Pradesh under the National River Linking Project.</p><p><strong>Uniform Civil Code</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav informed ministers that suggestions from the public are being invited regarding formulation of policy for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in state. Wider public participation is essential for effective policy formulation. Awareness campaigns should be conducted across all districts to encourage maximum public suggestions.</p><p>He said suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code are being invited until June 22. The process of submitting suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code website (ucc.mp.gov.in) is also very simple. The Chief Minister asked ministers to undertake extensive publicity in their respective districts regarding the Uniform Civil Code and encourage people to submit suggestions.</p><p><strong>International Yoga Day – Yoga for Health and Longevity</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav informed ministers that mass yoga programmes will be organised across the state on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. He said that in 2014, the United Nations recognised International Yoga Day following efforts by Prime Minister Shri Modi. Today, crores of people in more than 190 countries have adopted yoga.</p><p>He said that the theme of International Yoga Day this year is "Yoga for Health and Longevity". Activities prescribed by the Union Ministry of AYUSH for International Yoga Day 2026 will be implemented in the state in letter and spirit.</p><p><strong>MP Tourism Receives Excellence in Conference Management Award</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department received the "Excellence in Conference Management Award" at the prestigious 10th Decennial Exhibition Excellence Awards (EEA) 2026 held in Mumbai.</p><p>He said that receiving a national award is a major achievement for the state. The award is regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in India's event, exhibition and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions) sector. Madhya Pradesh Tourism received the award for successful and efficient management of more than 20 major national and state-level conferences. The Chief Minister congratulated the minister and departmental officials for this achievement.</p><p><strong>State Receives Emerging Renewable Energy Infrastructure Excellence Award</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav informed that Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi conferred the Emerging Renewable Energy Infrastructure Excellence Award on Madhya Pradesh during Global Wind Day 2026 celebrations held in Goa on June 15.</p><p>He said that Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in the country in renewable energy and continuous efforts are being made in this sector. The Chief Minister congratulated the minister concerned and departmental officials on receiving this national recognition.</p><p><strong>Cyber Security Research Centre to be Established in State</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav informed ministers that a workshop was organised in Bhopal on June 15 to strengthen cyber security framework. Subject experts from different fields participated in the workshop.</p><p>He said that making necessary arrangements to tackle invisible threats posed by cybercrime is the need of the present era. A Cyber Security Research Centre will be established in the state. This will be a significant step towards cybercrime prevention and data security. The centre will serve as an important foundation for cyber security, research, innovation and skill development.</p><p><strong>Distribution of Incentives to MSME Units</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that incentive assistance exceeding Rs 360 crore was distributed through a single click to 900 MSME units in the state on June 14.</p><p>This included assistance of Rs 2.02 crore to six units manufacturing ETPs, reimbursement of mandi fees amounting to Rs 1.07 crore under the special package, and distribution of Rs 3.69 crore towards electricity tariff reimbursement to 11 units.</p><p>He said that loan assistance under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, land allotment letters and incentives under the Startup Policy 2025 were also distributed during the programme.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to transforming the industrial landscape of Madhya Pradesh and is making continuous efforts for growth of this sector. Along with large industries, equal attention is being given to MSMEs, which play an extremely important role in the industrial development of the state.</p>