<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh’s economy has become highly dynamic while ensuring inclusive development. With financial discipline, transparent governance, and visionary policies, the economy of Madhya Pradesh has strengthened significantly. According to the Economic Survey 2025–26 tabled in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the state’s economy is systematically balanced and result-oriented.</p><p><strong>Key Highlights</strong></p><p>In FY 2025–26 (Advance Estimates), the Gross State Domestic Product of Madhya Pradesh at current prices is estimated at ₹16,69,750 crore, reflecting a growth of 11.14 percent over ₹15,02,428 crore in FY 2024–25 (Quick Estimates).</p><p>2. In FY 2025–26 (Advance Estimates), the Gross State Domestic Product of Madhya Pradesh at constant (2011–12) prices is estimated at ₹7,81,911 crore, indicating a real growth of 8.04 percent over ₹7,23,724 crore in FY 2024–25 (Quick Estimates).</p><p>3. During the period from FY 2011–12 to FY 2025–26, the per capita net income of Madhya Pradesh increased from ₹38,497 to ₹1,69,050 at current prices and from ₹38,497 to ₹76,971 at constant (2011–12) prices, indicating a significant improvement in real income levels.</p><p>4. In FY 2025–26 (Advance Estimates), the sectoral composition of Gross State Value Added (GSVA) at current prices indicates that the primary sector contributed 43.09 percent, the secondary sector 19.79 percent, and the tertiary sector 37.12 percent.</p><p>5. At constant (2011–12) prices, the respective shares stood at 33.54 percent for the primary sector, 26.18 percent for the secondary sector, and 40.28 percent for the tertiary sector.</p><p>6. In FY 2025–26, the share of the primary sector in GSVA stood at 43.09 percent at current prices and 33.54 percent at constant (2011–12) prices. At current prices, the total value of the sector increased from ₹6,33,532 crore in FY 2024–25 (Quick Estimates) to ₹6,79,817 crore in FY 2025–26 (Advance Estimates), reflecting a growth rate of 7.31 percent.</p><p>7. In FY 2025–26, within the primary sector, crops constituted the largest component with a share of 30.17 percent, followed by livestock at 7.22 percent, forestry at 2.13 percent, fishing and aquaculture at 0.61 percent, and mining and quarrying at 2.96 percent.</p><p>8. In FY 2025–26, the share of the secondary sector in GSVA stood at 19.79 percent at current prices and 26.18 percent at constant (2011–12) prices. The total GSVA of the secondary sector increased from ₹2,84,125 crore in FY 2024–25 (Quick Estimates) to ₹3,12,350 crore in FY 2025–26 (Advance Estimates), registering a growth rate of 9.93 percent at current prices and 6.87 percent at constant prices.</p><p>9. In FY 2025–26, within the secondary sector, construction emerged as the leading component with a share of 9.22 percent, followed by manufacturing at 7.22 percent, and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services at 3.35 percent.</p><p>10. In FY 2025–26, the share of the tertiary sector in GSVA stood at 37.12 percent at current prices and 40.28 percent at constant (2011–12) prices. The total GSVA increased from ₹5,05,679 crore in FY 2024–25 (Quick Estimates) to ₹5,85,588 crore in FY 2025–26 (Advance Estimates), reflecting a growth rate of 15.80 percent at current prices and 12.07 percent at constant prices.</p><p>11. In FY 2025–26, within the tertiary sector, trade, repair, hotels and restaurants accounted for the largest share at 10.35 percent, followed by other services at 7.80 percent, real estate, ownership of dwellings and professional services at 4.98 percent, public administration at 4.96 percent, financial services at 3.73 percent, transport and storage at 2.80 percent, communication and broadcasting related services at 1.68 percent, and railways at 0.82 percent.</p>