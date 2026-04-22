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MP CM Mohan Yadav Roars in Tamil Nadu: Time to Oust the “Looting Government”

- CM Dr. Yadav addressed a rally in the Rasipuram constituency - A “double-engine government” would be formed in Tamil Nadu - He accused Congress and DMK of blocking the rise of a second “Amma”
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:39 IST

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