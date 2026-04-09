MP Emerges as Leading Agricultural State through Convergence of Agriculture, Tradition and Innovation: CM Dr. Yadav

Agriculture is not Just Livelihood but Foundation of Indian Culture and Way of Life State Government Empowering Farmers through Modern Technology, Scientific Farming and better Market Linkages ‘Krishi Manthan Workshop’ Aims to Integrate Farmers’ Experience, Scientific Innovation, Policies, and Market Opportunities Krishi Mahotsav Being Celebrated on Theme ‘Samriddh Kisan–Samriddh Madhya Pradesh’ State Government Moving Forward with Firm Resolve to Make Farming Profitable Madhya Pradesh Becomes State with Highest Area under Natural Farming in Country Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Presents Certificates of Appreciation to 10 Startup Entrepreneurs Development Works worth over ₹23 Crore Dedicated Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Addresses the ‘Krishi Manthan Workshop’ in Jabalpur