<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the AI Conference held in Madhya Pradesh on January 15 has set new benchmarks of success. Through this conference, several leading national and international institutions have associated with the State. He said that the State Government will implement Artificial Intelligence with a renewed vision, which will enhance administrative efficiency across Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister informed that during the same conference, the ‘Madhya Pradesh Space Tech Policy–2026’ was implemented. With this, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the leading State in the country in implementing a Space Technology Policy. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav made these remarks in his Pre-Cabinet address delivered on Tuesday.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav apprised the ministers about the major achievements of the State Government. Ministers congratulated him on his successful visit to Davos and extended a warm welcome by presenting floral bouquets. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav recently visited Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum 2026.</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Davos Visit Proves Highly Beneficial—India had Largest Delegation</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that the Davos visit for the World Economic Forum will yield significant benefits for Madhya Pradesh. He informed that India had the largest delegation at Davos. During the visit, meetings were held with senior officials from Dubai as well as executives of Manchester United, who expressed a very positive response towards Madhya Pradesh.</p>