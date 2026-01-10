MP Prioritises Textile Industry for Employment-Driven Industrial Growth : CM Dr. Yadav
Rapid Progress at PM MITRA Park in Dhar Commendable: Union Textiles Minister Shri Singh
Union Textiles Minister Shri Singh Praises Chief Minister Dr. Yadav
After Agriculture, Textiles is Country’s largest Employment-Generating sector
CM Dr. Yadav Receives Rousing Welcome at National Conference
CM Dr. Yadav Proposes Hosting Next National Textile Conference in MP
National Textile Conference Begins in Guwahati on Theme of Growth, Heritage and Innovation
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.