MP Prioritises Textile Industry for Employment-Driven Industrial Growth : CM Dr. Yadav

Rapid Progress at PM MITRA Park in Dhar Commendable: Union Textiles Minister Shri Singh Union Textiles Minister Shri Singh Praises Chief Minister Dr. Yadav After Agriculture, Textiles is Country’s largest Employment-Generating sector CM Dr. Yadav Receives Rousing Welcome at National Conference CM Dr. Yadav Proposes Hosting Next National Textile Conference in MP National Textile Conference Begins in Guwahati on Theme of Growth, Heritage and Innovation
Published 10 January 2026, 13:21 IST

