Nation transforming under Prime Minister Shri Modi’s Leadership: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed the message of connecting youth with Indian culture through the New Education Policy. Our tribal society has traditionally lived in harmony with the larger community, symbolically connecting through the use of Lord Krishna's flute and peacock feathers. Indian cinema has also begun to strengthen the spirit of patriotism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the entire nation is witnessing a positive and transformative environment. The nation is changing. During the challenging COVID-19 period, vaccines were made available to safeguard citizens' lives. India has also emerged as a global economic power.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav made these remarks while addressing the 'Tribal Wisdom' (Janjatiya Pragya) program organised by a private TV channel at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre on Tuesday. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav interacted with Shri Praveen Dubey, Managing Editor of Madhya Pradesh, and Shri Vishwesh Thakur, Managing Editor of Chhattisgarh, during the event.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav highlighted significant initiatives being undertaken in the state for the welfare and recognition of the tribal community, as well as in the health sector, environmental conservation, and wildlife protection.

The Chief Minister also honoured distinguished tribal personalities and talents from the state, including Padma Shri Arjun Dhurve (Dindori), Phuljhari Bai (Dindori), Shri Suryabhan Maravi (Balaghat), Sakshi Bhavdiya (Alirajpur), Priyanka (Alirajpur), Rohit Vaishakhi (Barwani), and Basanti Devi (Anuppur).

<strong>Key Points</strong>

· Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has promoted connecting youth with Indian culture through the New Education Policy.

· Tribal society has traditionally lived harmoniously with the larger community, symbolised by Lord Krishna's flute and peacock feathers.

· Indian cinema is strengthening the spirit of patriotism.

· Under PM Modi's leadership, the nation is witnessing a positive, transformative environment.

· The nation is changing.

· India has emerged as a global economic power.

· The state has undertaken significant initiatives for tribal welfare and recognition, healthcare, environment, and wildlife conservation.

· Several prominent tribal personalities and talents from the state were honoured by the Chief Minister.