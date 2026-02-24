New Momentum, New Direction, New Confidence- In One Year, Delhi Has Gained a New Model of Modern Development: CM Rekha Gupta

“First Step of Change, One Year of Development, Our Resolve to Lay a Strong Foundation for a Viksit Delhi”: CM CM Rekha Gupta Highlights Government’s Historic Achievements; Thanks Party Workers of North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency Transparency, Infrastructure and Digital Governance Have Changed Delhi’s Direction: CM Rekha Gupta 365 Days, 365+ Works: Transformation Begins in Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra