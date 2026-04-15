No external elements should be allowed to interfere in the internal matters of any group or plant: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the 10th lakh vehicle at the Tata Motors Lucknow plant CM’s message: Move towards progress by avoiding external interference, teamwork, honesty and gratitude are the keys to success CM emphasized work culture and said "Those who disrupt are many, but those who build are very few" This achievement is the launch pad of Uttar Pradesh’s historic flight, UP is emerging as a global manufacturing hub: CM