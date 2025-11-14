<p><strong>Lucknow, 14 November:</strong> The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken a major decision regarding old age pensions in the state. Now, eligible senior citizens <strong>won't need to apply separately</strong> for the pension. Minister of Social Welfare (Independent Charge), Aseem Arun, stated that eligible beneficiaries will be <strong>automatically identified</strong> through the Family ID, or <strong>'One Family-One Identity'</strong> system, and upon receiving their consent, the pension will be approved directly. Currently, 67.50 lakh senior citizens benefit from this scheme, but a large number of people are left out because they are unable to complete the process. The new decision is focused on solving this very problem.</p><p>Under the new system, a list of citizens who are turning <strong>60 years old in the next 90 days</strong> will be automatically generated based on the Family ID. This list will be sent to the Social Welfare Department's pension portal via an API (Application Programming Interface). The department will first seek consent from eligible citizens through digital mediums like <strong>SMS, WhatsApp, and phone calls</strong>. Those whose digital consent is not obtained will be contacted <strong>physically</strong> by Gram Panchayat Assistants, Common Service Centres, or departmental staff. Names for whom consent is not received at either level will be removed from the process.</p><p>He explained that after consent is received, the Scheme Officer will approve the pension through a <strong>Digital Signature</strong> within 15 days, and the approval letter will be sent to the beneficiary by post. Payment will be made directly into the <strong>Aadhaar-linked bank account</strong>, and information about every installment will be provided via SMS. The government will also make a <strong>mobile app</strong> available where beneficiaries can view all their payments like a passbook.</p>