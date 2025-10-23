Number of Manufacturing goes up to 4.26 Lakh

<p>As a result of investment-friendly policies and industry-supportive provisions, the number of manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 4,26,230 in the past three years. In 2022–23, a total of 67,332 manufacturing MSMEs were registered; in 2023–24, the number rose to 89,317; and in 2024–25, it reached 1,13,696. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is consistently encouraging establishment of new manufacturing units across the state. The number of MSMEs is also increasing. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has 20.43 lakh MSME units, including 20.22 lakh micro enterprises, 19,508 small industries and 1,178 medium enterprises. Among these, 21 percent belong to manufacturing category, 29 percent to services and 50 percent to business. The MSME sector contributes 30 percent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with total investments exceeding Rs 66,000 crore, generating employment for over one crore people.</p><p><strong>Rising Startups</strong></p><p>Due to Madhya Pradesh’s Startup Policy, the number of recognised startups has now crossed 6,000. Of these, about 2,900 — or 47 percent — are led by women entrepreneurs. Additionally, the state has over 100 incubators, reflecting rapid improvement in the startup ecosystem. The state hosts 7 Smart City incubators, 4 Atal Incubation Centres, 2 Technology Business Incubators, 1 Apparel Incubator in Gwalior, 2 Agri Incubators in Gwalior and Jabalpur, and 3 Software Technology Parks in Gwalior, Bhopal and Indore.</p><p>Under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme, incubation centres are planned in every district. Approvals have already been granted for MSME Innovation-cum-Incubation Centres in seven districts — Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Harda, Rajgarh, Raisen, Ashoknagar and Bhopal.</p><p>Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision is to encourage startups so that India’s youth become job creators rather than job seekers. To realise this vision, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is strengthening startup infrastructure across the state. With the new Startup Policy, Madhya Pradesh is moving towards becoming a global startup hub. In the coming years, young entrepreneurs will find opportunities on international platforms, creating lakhs of new jobs. The startup ecosystem is playing a crucial role in driving economic progress and generating employment for the youth.</p><p><strong>MP Startup Seed Fund and Rs 100-Crore Capital Fund</strong></p><p>One of the biggest challenges for young entrepreneurs is arranging initial capital. To overcome this, the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2025 includes a provision of seed funding up to Rs 30 lakh per startup and a capital fund of Rs 100 crore. This financial support will help startups expand their ventures and tackle growth-related challenges during their early stages.</p><p><strong>Mega Incubation Centre and Promotion of Innovation</strong></p><p>A Mega Incubation Centre will be established in the state, with satellite centres at other suitable locations. These centres will provide startups with essential resources, mentorship, and access to global markets. Intellectual property protection has also been prioritised — with financial support of up to Rs 5 lakh for domestic patents and Rs 20 lakh for international patents — helping startups foster innovation and remain globally competitive.</p><p><strong>Women Entrepreneurship</strong></p><p>As per the new policy, 47 percent of the state’s startups are led by women, and their contribution to startup ecosystem is steadily increasing. To further encourage women entrepreneurs, the policy includes provisions for special assistance to women-led startups.</p><p><strong>Financial Assistance for Startup Operations</strong></p><p>To reduce operational expenses, a rental assistance scheme has been implemented. Startups will receive up to 50 percent rent reimbursement — up to Rs 10,000 per month. Financial assistance is also being provided for prototype development and online advertising.</p><p><strong>Priority to Emerging Sectors</strong></p><p>The policy emphasises promoting startups in agriculture, food processing, deep tech, biotech and other emerging technologies, helping to create a diverse and robust startup ecosystem that contributes to state’s economic development.</p><p><strong>Skill Development Support</strong></p><p>The Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) Programme provides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for up to one year to new startups, helping them sustain operations during early development.</p><p><strong>Startup Advisory Council and Online Portal</strong></p><p>To ensure effective implementation and monitoring, a “Startup Advisory Council” will be formed, comprising experts from various fields. A dedicated online portal and helpline for startups have also been launched to facilitate access to financial aid, government schemes and other resources.</p><p>The Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy includes special packages for product-based startups, along with support for financial aid, patents, lease rent, EIR assistance and participation in events. A dedicated team operates at Madhya Pradesh Startup Centre. The state’s startup portal has been integrated with the Startup India portal, and the process for availing financial assistance has been made fully online. </p>