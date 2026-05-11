ODOP opens global markets: Ballia’s Sattu Laddoo set to spread its flavour across America and Gulf Countries

Ballia’s traditional product becomes a global brand through the initiative of CM Yogi Adityanath Demand rises on Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart, UP’s Sattu reaches from South India to overseas markets More than 700 women receive employment, farmers of the Doaba region getting better prices for their crops