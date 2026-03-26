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Officials must ensure prompt resolution of every public grievance: Chief Minister

CM Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of 200 people in Janata Darshan CM told people, do not worry, effective action on your problems will be ensured
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:20 IST

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