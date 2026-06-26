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Officials must ensure prompt resolution of public grievances: Chief Minister

CM Yogi Adityanath hears grievances of 200 people at Janata Darshan Do not worry, effective action will be ensured on every grievance: CM
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:33 IST

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