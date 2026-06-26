Officials must ensure prompt resolution of public grievances: Chief Minister

<p>During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people and heard their grievances at the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple on Friday morning. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the prompt resolution of every public grievance. He instructed, "There should be no negligence in handling public complaints with sensitivity and ensuring their satisfactory redressal."</p><p>Reassuring those who attended the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister said, "Do not worry. The government will ensure effective action on every grievance."</p><p>During the Janata Darshan, CM Yogi met around 200 people. Personally walking up to the people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, he listened to each person's grievance. He handed over every written representation to the officials standing beside him and issued necessary directions for the timely resolution of the complaints. </p><p>During the interaction, the Chief Minister assured the people that there was no need to worry and that every grievance would be addressed.</p><p>As in every Janta Darshan, several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that no one's treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds. Speaking to a woman suffering from a heart ailment, he said that adequate financial assistance for her treatment would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.</p><p>CM Yogi also directed officials to take swift and stringent action in cases related to illegal land encroachment. He instructed that strict action must be taken against those involved in land encroachment.</p>